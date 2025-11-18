Rashmika Mandanna credits Vijay Deverakonda for healing her, recalls having 'no choice' in past relationship

Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking in the success of her recent movie, The Girlfriend. The actress appeared in a promotional video where she revealed how her partner, Vijay Deverakonda, healed her in life, adding that she was once in a relationship that didn’t allow her to have a “choice.”

Rashmika Mandanna on how Vijay Deverakonda healed her

Speaking with Suma Kanakala in an interview, the actress said, “Choose who you want to be with. You shouldn’t be in a position where you have no choice but you’re with a partner. I have been in that situation. Today, when I choose to be with a person, I am happy, that person is happy, and everyone around is happy.”

While interacting with fans, Rashmika drew parallels with her character Bhooma from The Girlfriend and revealed how her partner has helped her heal. She said, “Luckily, I have a partner who has healed me from a pain he didn’t cause. So, for me, just like Bhooma, he has helped me heal. This film has been significant for me, and he has played an equally important part. I have to give him that applause and thank him for it.”

Rashmika, without taking Vijay’s name, also shared that her partner always supports her when she is being trolled. She added that he reassures her, telling her that if there is nothing to it, she should stop overthinking.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s marriage

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna recently made headlines after reports surfaced that the actors had gotten engaged. The couple reportedly exchanged rings, with Vijay’s team later confirming the news.

Following the engagement, the two were spotted at several locations, where they were seen publicly flaunting their rings. As per reports, Rashmika has also been scouting wedding venues in Udaipur earlier this month.

Although Vijay and Rashmika haven’t often spoken publicly about their relationship, Vijay was recently seen attending an event for The Girlfriend. At the venue, he showcased some PDA by kissing the actress’s hand as they celebrated the movie’s success.

More about The Girlfriend

The Girlfriend is a romantic drama starring Rashmika in the lead and directed by Rahul Ravindran. The story follows a young woman stuck in a toxic relationship with her boyfriend and how she breaks free from it despite having little to no external support.

Apart from the Pushpa actress, the movie also features Dheekshith Shetty, Anu Emmanuel, Rao Ramesh, Rohini, and others in key roles.

