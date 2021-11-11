Rashmika Mandanna crosses fingers for Vijay Deverakonda, Anand and Pushpaka Vimanam team ahead of the release

Anand Deverakonda's Pushpaka Vimanam is releasing tomorrow, November 12. Directed by Damodara, the much-talked-about film is co-produced by Vijay Deverakonda. The film is creating an immense buzz and moviegoers cannot wait to know what's in store. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna has sent best wishes to Anand, Vijay and Pushpaka Vimanam team ahead of the film's release.

Sharing a new dialogue promo of the film on Twitter, Rashmika wrote, "Hilarioussssss! All the bestest you guys for tomorrow! Crossing my fingers for you. Kill it!." Pushpaka Vimanam's trailer and promos are getting a good response ahead of its release. Now, it remains to see if it can successfully manage to impress the audience in the theatres tomorrow.

Check out Rashmika Mandanna's tweet below:

VD and Anand Deverakonda are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film, which is directed by Damodara. The family drama will see Anand play a government school teacher. His character is filled with emotions and is equally balanced to make it an entertaining film.

The upcoming project will see lead actors- Anand Deverakonda as Chittilanka Sundar, Geeth Saini as Meenakshi and Saanve Megghana as Rekha.

Billed to be a wholesome entertainer, Pushpaka Vimanam is presented by Vijay Deverakonda and jointly produced by Govardhana Rao Deverakonda, Vijay Mattapally, Pradeep Errabelly.