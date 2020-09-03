Is Rashmika Mandanna dating someone? Here's what actress has to say

Rashmika Mandanna has always been open about her personal life and has responded to media and fans' questions in the past about her dating rumours.

Rashmika Mandanna's professional as well as personal life has always been the talk of the town. After her breakup with Rakshit Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna has been linked up several times. She was also linked with her Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindham co-star Vijay Deverakonda as well. Her chemistry with Vijay Deverakonda created a huge buzz and this led to dating rumours about them. However, the duo rubbished it stating they are only good friends. Well, Rashmika has always been open about her personal life and has responded to media and fans' questions in the past about her dating rumours. Once again, she has opened up about love and issued a clarification about the same.

"This is for all those who keep putting my name with everyone I know .. I am single.. and I love it.., [sic]" she wrote on her Instagram page according to a report in IB Times.

She further wrote, "This is also me telling all those who crib about being single.. trust me when you start having fun being single..your standards for your love keep getting high.[sic]" So it is pretty clear, Rashmika is single and enjoying this phase of her life!

For the unversed, Rashmika was engaged to Rakshit in 2017. Unfortunately, things did not go their way and they parted in 2018. Nevertheless, the two have maintained the same respect for each other and are quite open when it comes to praising each other's work.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will kick-start shooting for Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. The film is being directed by Sukumar.

