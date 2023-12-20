Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake case: Delhi Police arrests 4 suspects in ongoing investigation

A deepfake video depicting actress Rashmika Mandanna has ignited a firestorm of emotions among fans, celebrities, and social media users. The viral video, later revealed as a digitally manipulated creation using AI, thrust the dark potential of deepfake technology into the spotlight, raising concerns about its ability to defame and exploit individuals, especially women. An FIR was filed on the people who are involved in the making of this AI video of Rashmika Mandanna.

Recent reports suggest that Delhi Police identified four suspects on Wednesday involved in uploading the video. However, as per the report in Hindustan Times, citing the police, ANI reported that the hunt for the creators and mastermind behind this malicious action is ongoing. Meanwhile, as the investigation in the case intensifies, it highlights the urgent need for stronger safeguards against online abuse and manipulation.

Amidst this controversy, Rashmika has received unwavering support from her peers in the industry. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan led the charge, emphasizing the crucial need for legal frameworks and regulations surrounding AI technology. Other artists, including Mrunal Thakur, Naga Chaitanya, Sai Dharam Tej, and Chinmayi Sripaada, also voiced their condemnation and support for the actress.

Rashmika Mandanna spoke against the misuse of technology

Rashmika Mandanna posted a story, “I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.”

The actress further wrote, “Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends, and well wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can't imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft.”

Check out the Instagram story of Rashmika Mandanna below

Upcoming Projects of Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna remains focused on her exciting upcoming projects. Fans eagerly await the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the highly anticipated sequel to Allu Arjun's blockbuster hit. Additionally, she will lead the female-centric film The Girlfriend, directed by singer Chinmayi Sripaada's husband and actor-director Rahul Ravindran. The actress received a huge hit with her recently released film Animal co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.

