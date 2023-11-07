Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video: Mrunal Thakur, Naga Chaitanya, Chinmayi Sripaada call for legal action

The recent deepfake video controversy involving actress Rashmika Mandanna has sparked outrage and concern among fans, celebrities, and social media users alike. The video, which went viral, depicted a woman resembling Mandanna.

However, it was later revealed to be a deepfake, a digitally manipulated video that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to change one person's likeness into another's. The incident has highlighted the growing threat of deepfake technology and its potential to be used to harass, defame, and exploit individuals, especially women.

Rashmika Mandanna courting support from celebrities

Rashmika Mandanna has been receiving unwavering support from her peers as they condemned the creation and spread of deepfake videos. Actress Mrunal Thakur took to Instagram to express her disappointment with those who create and share such content, highlighting the lack of conscience among these individuals. She also thanked Mandanna for speaking up and addressing the issue, pointing out that there are often edited and morphed videos of female actors circulating on the internet, invading their privacy.

Check out Mrunal Thakur's Instagram story below

Actor Naga Chaitanya also extended his support to Rashmika, acknowledging the disturbing misuse of technology. He emphasized the need for action and the enforcement of laws to protect individuals who may fall victim to such deepfake videos. Pushpa actress expressed her gratitude to Chay for standing by her in this challenging situation.

Check out Naga Chaitanya's tweet below

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada used her platform to raise awareness about the issue of deepfake videos. She highlighted the risk deepfake technology poses, especially to women, and its potential for harassment, blackmail, and exploitation. Sripaada cited examples of how deepfakes can be used to target and extort individuals, especially those in small towns and villages, where concepts of honor and reputation carry significant weight.

Check out Chinmayi Sripaada’s tweet below

Actor Sai Dharam Tej expressed his disgust over the deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna, calling it heartbreaking and disgusting. He empathized with the actress' ordeal, understanding the mental anguish she must be experiencing as a victim of such technological abuse.

Tej highlighted the terrifying potential of deepfake technology to mislead and manipulate individuals, especially young women. He stressed the urgent need for awareness and strict laws to govern the creation and dissemination of deepfakes, as well as to support victims of this heinous crime.

Check out Sai Dharam Tej’s tweet below

Amitabh Bachchan also drew attention to the deepfake video by retweeting a thread that exposed the video as a deepfake of British-Indian Instagram user Zara Patel. He recognized the need for a strong legal response towards who is creating this deepfake content. Bachchan emphasized the realism of deepfake videos created using AI technology, highlighting their potential to deceive viewers and damage an individual's image.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's tweet below

As the deepfake video controversy involving actress Rashmika Mandanna continues to unfold, it serves as a stark reminder of the challenges posed by deepfake technology and the importance of raising awareness and taking action to address this pressing issue.

