Rashmika Mandanna defends Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy; says Sandeep Reddy Vanga doesn’t sugarcoat things

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2017 film, Arjun Reddy, which featured Vijay Deverakonda in the eponymous role was undoubtedly one of the most popular films of the year. The romantic drama film also featured Shalini Pandey in the lead, and told the story of a high-functioning alcoholic with anger management issues overcoming his troubles with the help of his partner.

However, Arjun Reddy was also highly criticized for the glorification of toxic masculinity, violence, and misogyny in the film. In the latest update, during the trailer launch event of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film Animal, Rashmika Mandanna, who plays a lead role in the movie, has defended the 2017 film, saying that she didn’t feel the film was too violent.

Rashmika Mandanna says Arjun Reddy was high on intensity

The Geetha Govindam said that Arjun Reddy was not a violent film, but was just high on intensity. She added that her upcoming film Animal, is along the same lines as well. Additionally, she also mentioned that the director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is an unapologetic person, and doesn’t sugarcoat things for the screen.

Earlier this year, Ranbir Kapoor had also defended the film in an interview with Variety, where he said that he felt the film was “incredibly powerful and impactful”. He also added that he was drawn towards Animal due to the script and the character he had to portray.

More about Animal

Animal is touted to be a crime thriller film that delves deeper into the bond between a son and his father. The film features an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Shakti Kapoor, apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. With just days remaining for the film’s release, the final leg of promotions are in full swing. The makers of the film have officially released the film’s trailer as well.

Earlier this year, they had released three songs, Hua Main, Satranga and Papa Meri Jaan. The teaser for the film was released on September 28th, and set the internet ablaze as well. The film is all set to hit the big screens on December 1st, and will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada.

