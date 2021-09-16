Rashmika Mandanna describes Allu Arjun in a word; Calls Pushpa 'sensational film' & opens up about her role

Rashmika Mandanna is the current popular name in Indian cinema. The actress is all geared up with one of the highly anticipated pan-Indian films of the year, Pushpa. She interacted with fans in a live session on Twitter and Instagram. The actress described Allu Arjun in one word and also opened up about her role and Pushpa.

When a fan asked Rashmika to describe her Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun in one word, Rashmika insisted that one word is not enough to describe Icon Staar. But in the end, she said, ‘Allu Arjun is awesome’

Although Rashmika said that Pushpa will be a sensational film, she remained tight-lipped about her role. When a fan asked her to say something about her role in Allu Arjun starrer Rashmika said, "I can't say abt my role, as my director & producer likes me much. I can't reveal it. But I'm sure Pushpa gonna be a sensational film."

Rashmika's pictures from the live are going viral on social media as she is titled National crush. Sharing the entire video of her session, she wrote, “#Rushhour My lunch break well spent with you!

Pushpa is directed by Sukumar and features Fahadh Faasil Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Vennela Kishore in supporting roles. Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media are the co-producers for the film. Devi Sri Prasad is the tunesmith.

The film consists of two parts- the first part, Pushpa The Rise is slated to release in theatres for Christmas in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.