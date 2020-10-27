  1. Home
Rashmika Mandanna does airport style right & adds a pop of colour to her all black look with a plaid blazer

Rashmika Mandanna styled the glamorous daytime airport look with black boots and a handbag. Check it out.
1970 reads Mumbai
Rashmika Mandanna does airport style right Rashmika Mandanna does airport style right & adds a pop of colour to her all black look with a plaid blazer
South beauty Rashmika Mandanna is of late grabbing all the attention on her airport style. The stunner recently slayed in a white jumpsuit at the airport and now, she is winning hearts with another such cool and classy look as she was clicked today at the Hyderabad airport. Be it athleisure or airport style, the Dear Comrade is upping her style statement with each passing day. The stunner was spotted today wearing all-black outfit paired with a classy plaid blazer and a hat.

Rashmika styled the glamorous daytime airport look with black boots and a handbag. She wore her natural tresses in a loose wavy style and completed the look with a mask for precautions amidst COVID-19 pandemic. Looking super stylish at the airport is the thing and clearly, Rashmika is killing it and how! Check out her latest airport look below and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

It is a big Yay from us, what do you think? 

Meanwhile, reports are doing rounds that Rashmika will commence Pushpa shoot with Allu Arjun in the coming days. The first schedule of the film will kickstart in Vizag in the first week of November. The film is directed by Sukumar. 

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna pens an emotional note after the first look release of Sulthan; Says it feels surreal 

The Geetha Govindham actress will also be seen in Tamil film titled, Sulthan. The film marks her debut in Tamil film industry opposite actor Karthi. 

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

