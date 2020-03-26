Rashmika Mandanna to don a producer's hat? Find Out

Rashmika Mandanna is set to make her debut as a producer and is currently working on it. She will announce her production house's name soon.

One of the most sought after actress in the South Indian film industry, Rashmika Mandanna is doing great in her personal as well as professional space. The stunner is winning hearts of the audience with her peppy and interesting roles in the films. Now, according to media reports, she is all set to don a producer’s hat. Yes, the Kannada-Telugu actress is set to make her debut as a producer and is currently working on it. She will announce her production house's name soon.

Sources told Cinema Express, "Rashmika has been showing interest to venture into film production soon while simultaneously balancing her acting career. She has been listening to scripts and started to understand the nitty-gritty of the filmmaking process with her close associates. She has already coined a name for her banner and will be announcing the details soon.” Recently, Rashmika Mandanna also took to Instagram story and asked her fans to send scripts or anything that they have in mind. The stunner promised to read them all. Well, now it remains to see if it was about her production house.

On the work front, Rashmika will also be seen opposite Allu Arjun in Sukumar directorial. The shooting of the film is expected to go on floors. The Dear Comrade actress is also set to make her Tamil debut opposite Karthi in the film titled Sultan. She will be reportedly seen alongside Thalapathy Vijay in his 65th film which is tentatively called Thalapathy 65.

Rashmika’s next with Suriya titled Soorarai Pottru was slated to release next month, however, it has been postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak.

Credits :Cinema Express

