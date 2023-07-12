Rashmika Mandanna drops cryptic post amid reports of exit from Nithiin and Venky Kudumula's movie

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most active celebrities on social media. Every single post and photo shared by her on social media reaches thousands of fans and goes viral. The actress has now shared a photo of herself with a cryptic caption amid reports of opting out of VNRTrio, and relationship rumors with Vijay Deverakonda.

In the photo, Rashmika Mandanna is seen sitting on the sofa and hiding her mouth with her hands covered. She wore wide-leg jeans and paired it up with a white tee. Looks like the actress is laughing in the photo as her face is covered with a hand.

The Pushpa actress wrote a cryptic caption, that reads, "Just my reaction to a lot of things in general."

Rashmika Mandanna out of VNRTrio

According to the latest reports, Rashmika Mandanna opted out of Nithiin and Venky Kudumula's film. It has been titled VNRTrio, because of their second collaboration after Bheeshma. The actress has reportedly walked out of the film due to date issues. As Rashmika currently has almost five biggies in her pipeline, she isn't able to accommodate dates for the film. It is said that the decision was taken mutually and all parties concerned thought it was the right decision.



Rashmika Mandanna upcoming movies

Meanwhile, coming to professional commitments, Rashmika will reprise her popular character Srivalli in the sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, co-starring Allu Arjun. Directed by Sukumar, the film will also feature Fahadh Faasil.

The actress is also shooting for the female-oriented film Rainbow, which also features Shaakuntalam fame Dev Mohan in the lead role. Helmed by debutant director Shantharuban, Justin Prabhakaran is the music composer. She also has Hindi film Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the pipeline. The film is scheduled to release on December 1.

