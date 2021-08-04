Rashmika Mandanna drops a cute PHOTO with her little sister as they reunite after a long time

Rashmika Mandanna has managed to set her foot as a popular actress in the South Indian industry, in a very short time. With her performances in films like Geetha Govindam and Bheeshma, the young actress won the hearts of the audience. Rashmika Mandanna is quite active on social media and often shares amazing posts, from shoot shenanigans to family pictures. Today, the actress shared a cute picture with her little sister and we are all hearts for it.

Rashmika, who is currently juggling between Tollywood and Bollywood with various commitments, reunited with her little sister after a long time. She and her sister share a close bond despite a long age gap between each other. The actress shared a cute photo with sister Shiman as she came to visit her. In the photo, Rashmika and Shiman can be seen covering their face with hair while flaunting a big smile for the camera. Sharing the picture, Rashmika wrote, “Look who’s come to see me.”

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be sharing screen space with Allu Arjun in the much-anticipated film Pushpa, Directed by Sukumar. The first part of Pushpa will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages worldwide in theatres for Christmas, December 25. The actress also has another Telugu movie with Sharwanand titled Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu, for which she is hooting currently.

Also Read: Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Countdown for Mahesh Babu's 46th birthday begins; Makers release a new teaser