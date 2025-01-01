Rashmika Mandanna drops cute pictures as she wishes her 'lovelies' a happy new year: 'We go again...'

Rashmika Mandanna is currently enjoying the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, co-starring with Allu Arjun. Amidst this and to wish her fans on new year, the actress dropped a post on her social media. The carousel post featured pictures of herself flaunting her glowing skin.

In the photos, the actress can be seen casually chilling out in a laid-back outfit as she sat down for a breather on an evening. Sharing the images on her social media, Rashmika Mandanna also penned the caption, “And we go again—2025. Happiest new year my lovelies. Let’s all have a great one.”

See the official post feat. Rashmika Mandanna:

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna recently made the headlines after the actress was speculated to spend her New Year's Eve with rumored actor-boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda. Despite the heavy buzz on their relationship, the duo has been tight-lipped and has always avoided the public eye.

However, Rashmika and Vijay were seen arriving at the airport ahead of Christmas and were speculated to have traveled together to celebrate the New Year.

Moving ahead, the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule has been resounding, with the box office collections showcasing a significant rise. The much-awaited movie of 2024 featuring Allu Arjun in the lead role has made quite a reception, especially being the sequel to 2021’s Pushpa: The Rise.

The second installment of the iconic character featured a continuing tale of Pushparaju and his rise to the top of a crime syndicate.

Besides Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also had actors Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and many more in key roles. The film is also set to have a 3rd installment called Pushpa 3: The Rampage, which is to go on floors after Sukumar wraps up work for RC17 with Ram Charan.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Rashmika Mandanna will soon be seen sharing the screen with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for his film Sikandar. The movie directed by AR Murugadoss is slated to hit the big screens for Eid 2025. Additionally, the actress also has films like Chhaava, Thama, and Kubera with Dhanush in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Kadhalikka Neramillai release date: Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen starrer romantic movie to hit big screens on THIS date