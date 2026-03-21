Rashmika Mandanna emotionally recalls being trolled for performance after receiving acting award, hugs Vijay Deverakonda’s mom

Rashmika Mandanna has returned to the world of cinema after an intimate but lavish wedding. The actress was recently awarded the Best Actress Award at the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards, during which she got emotional. Accepting the trophy, the 29-year-old shared how once in the past, she was made fun of for her acting, when now a film like The Girlfriend allowed her the honor of earning a prestigious award. Later, she got down to hug her mother-in-law, Deverakonda Madhavi, who shed some tears of her own.

Rashmika Mandanna speaks up about her acting journey from being trolled to earning accolades

As quoted by Hindustan Times, the actress became teary-eyed while accepting her trophy for her work as Bhooma Devi in the film, opposite Dheekshith Shetty’s Vikram, and said, recalling how once her acting chops turned into memes but have now gotten her prestigious awards, “There was a time when I was trolled for my performance. But now, I have received an award for my performance from the state. So, I feel like I’ve come a long way. It’s extremely special to receive this award for a film like The Girlfriend. It gives us the confidence to make more films like this.”

Rashmika Mandanna added how this prize is even more special following her wedding to Vijay Deverakonda, “It is my first festival as a married woman, and I actually completed my [Ugadi] pooja before heading to the award ceremony. It was beautiful, and I feel contented.”

Talking about how this is her first win post marriage, and expressed happiness on being treated more like a daughter all this time, wanting to celebrate her award with her family, “It gives me great pride, and I will always be super grateful for your love.” Later, she addressed her mother-in-law in the audience who was cheering for her win directly and said, “Papalu, I did it. Now let’s go home and party.”

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on February 26 and followed it up with a grand reception on March 4.

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