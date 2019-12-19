Rashmika Mandanna is enjoying the 'perfect weather' in Rome with Bheeshma co star Nithiin; See Pic

A selfie of Nithiin, Rashmika Mandanna with choreographer Sekhar is doing rounds on social media. Despite being in a hectic schedule, Rashmika Mandanna looks all fresh as she shares some photos from Rome.

After wrapping up the shoot in Vijayawada, Rashmika Mandanna and Nithiin are currently in Rome for the shooting of their upcoming film, Bheeshma. The shooting of Bheeshma is progressing at a brisk pace and the team is currently shooting for the film in the exotic locales of Rome. Rashmika, one of the busiest actresses down South, is currently enjoying her work. Despite being in a hectic schedule, Rashmika Mandanna is looking all fresh as she shares some photos from Rome. The South beauty took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos as she landed in Rome.

A selfie of Nithiin, Rashmika with choreographer Sekhar is doing rounds on social media. Rashmika shared it on Instagram stories and wrote, "Perfect weather...hoping to do some real good work and head back." Bheeshma also features Kannada actor Anant Nag and this is for the first time he will be sharing the screen space with Rashmika. The Dear Comrade actress, in an interview to The New Indian Express recently revealed, "I met him earlier in the schedule and shot with him for three days. This is, in fact, the first time I’m shooting with the actor, and I feel humbled to be working with such a talented actor."

Meanwhile, after Dear Comrade, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen next in the upcoming film, Sarileru Neekevvaru opposite superstar Mahesh Babu. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is all set to release in January 2020. Sarileru Neekevvaru will see Mahesh Babu in the role of an army officer.

