Rashmika Mandanna enjoys a beautiful sunset in Mumbai as she begins filming her Bollywood debut Mission Majnu

South beauty Rashmika Mandanna is enjoying her time in Mumbai as she begins shooting for her upcoming Bollywood debut film, Mission Majnu. Starring in the male lead role, the shooting of the film began recently and clearly, Rashmika Mandanna is having a gala time. The stunner has been sharing updates about everything. The Dear Comrade actress took to social media to share a picture of a beautiful sunset as she called it an insane experience. She wrote, "I have been here for quite a few days now and I finally got to witness this absolute beauty."

Talking about Rashmika's Hindi debut, the film, which is directed by Shantanu Bagchi, was announced recently along with the first look of Sidharth Malhotra. The upcoming project is inspired by real events and is set in the 1970s. The story is penned by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora, and Sumit Bathega. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Rashmika revealed about how she bagged the project.

Rashmika revealed to us, "It feels like it happened in the blink of an eye. The team reached out to me and over the lockdown, we had zoom call narrations. Listening to the story and reading the script, somehow got me really attached to the characters. I was in love with everything about this film. And things just fell into place."

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna recently purchased a swanky car and penned a heartfelt note about the same. She also thanked her fans for making her hard days worth all the effort and success.

