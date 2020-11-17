Rashmika Mandanna enjoys cooking low calorie 'Gajar ka Halwa' and it is all you need this festive season

Rashmika Mandanna along with Ram Charan's wife Upasana made yummy looking sweet for Diwali and we totally agree to "Cheat Days Are The Best Days!"

South beauty Rashmika Mandanna is one of the fittest actors and she makes sure to workout throughout the week for it. However, on Sundays, the actress simply doesn't control her cravings and indulges her heart out once in a while. The stunner recently cooked and shared low calorie 'Gajar ka Halwa' recipe and it is all you need to enjoy the festive season. Rashmika along with Ram Charan's wife Upasana made yummy looking sweet for Diwali and we totally agree to "Cheat Days Are The Best Days!"

For gajar ka halwa, the Dear Comrade actress added grated carrots and mixed it well with 1tbsp ghee for 2 mins. After letting it cook for 15 mins and stirring occasionally, Rashmika Mandanna added brown sugar. She let it cook for 3-4 mins before adding milk and khoya. Lastly, she added dry fruits and cardamom powder mix for the perfect flavour. Well, it takes a look to look their best off and on-onscreen. And so, celebrities follow a proper diet while working out in the gym.

Check out the video below:

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen sharing the screen space with Allu Arjun in their upcoming film Pushpa. The film will release in five languages Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada. Pushpa will have music by Devi Sri Prasad. Directed by Sukumaran, the shooting of the film went on floors recently.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Upasana YouTube

Share your comment ×