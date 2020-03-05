Rashmika Mandanna enjoys the sumptuous South Indian dishes in Chennai; Check it out

Rashmika Mandanna is currently in Chennai and is making sure to relish some delicious food over there.

The Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna shared a fun picture on her Instagram story. The south siren all smiles as she enjoys a sumptuous meal of South Indian dishes. Rashmika Mandanna is currently in Chennai and is making sure to relish some delicious food in Chennai. The Bheeshma actress states in her Instagram story that it would be a crime to eat anything else but idli, dosa, and sambar. The south actress recently gave two super hit flicks in Bheeshma and Sarileru Neekevvaru. The Anil Ravipudi directorial saw Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna play the lead pair.

The fans and film audience loved the sizzling chemistry between the Bharat Ane Nenu actor and Rashmika. The film proved to be a blockbuster hit at the box office. Now, the fans are eagerly waiting for an update from Rashmika about her next film. The actress was recently spotted at the airport in a fun mood and also flaunted some killer dance moves. The southern beauty may feature in the upcoming film starring Thalapathy Vijay. The news reports about the Bigil star state that he is hoping to get Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara on board for his 65th film.

But, there is no confirmation yet about Rashmika Mandanna starring opposite Thalapathy Vijay. The Kirik Party actress Rashmika Mandanna will feature in Karthi's film Sultan. The south actor Karthi gave a super hit film with Kaithi. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for the first look of the Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna starrer.

