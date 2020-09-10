Rashmika Mandanna to essay a crucial role in the upcoming Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya?

The latest buzz about the highly anticipated film is that actress Rashmika Mandanna could come on board to essay a key role in Acharya. This film is helmed by ace director Koratala Siva.

The upcoming film Acharya will feature megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. The latest buzz about the highly anticipated film is that actress Rashmika Mandanna could come on board to essay a key role in the upcoming flick. This film is helmed by ace director Koratala Siva. The Chiranjeevi starrer will reportedly also feature actress Kajal Aggarwal. Previously, it was reported that actress Trisha Krishnan had signed the Chiranjeevi starrer. But, later on, news came to light that the actress had dropped the project.

The makers of Acharya had reportedly said that Trisha Krishnan left the film as she wanted to star in another film. Now, the name of the Dear Comrade actress is reportedly being considered to play a crucial role in the film. The news reports on the Koratala Siva directorial state that actor producer Ram Charan will be making a cameo in the film. The news reports also add that Ram Charan will be a part of some high intensity action scenes. The makers of Acharya felt that a female lead should be a part of the script opposite Ram Charan.

The latest news reports on Acharya state that Rashmika Mandanna will be playing a key role in the Chiranjeevi starrer. The actress will also feature in the upcoming film Pushpa which had Stylish Star Allu Arjun in the lead. The film will reportedly feature Allu Arjun as a driver who is associated with a red sandalwood smuggling racket. The fans and followers of the actress Rashmika Mandanna are waiting for an official announcement about her starring in Acharya.

