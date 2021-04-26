Rashmika Mandanna is excited to be on The Kapil Sharma Show; Calls Allu Arjun sweet & reveals she's a BTS fan

Rashmika spent good 30 mins with her fans on Instagram and also answered a few questions asked by them in the comment section.

South beauty Rashmika Mandanna has taken a break from the shooting of her upcoming Bollywood projects since Maharashtra is under night curfew, weekend lockdown amid the rise in coronavirus cases. The actress is currently in Hyderabad and has commenced shooting of her Telugu Pan-India project Pushpa, co-starring Allu Arjun. The dear Comrade actress who has been literally living the suitcase life, as she runs back and forth decided to go LIVE on Instagram.

Rashmika spent good 30 mins with her fans on Instagram and also answered a few questions asked by them in the comment section. One of her fans asked to share a few words about her Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun. To this, she replied, "He is simple and to keep it that way, I would say he is a very sweet person." While a lot demanded her to sing live, one of her fans curiously asked if she will ever appear on comedian and actor Kapil Sharma's show.

The Geetha Govindam actress replied saying, "I hope so and excited for it. Once I'm done with my Bollywood films' shoot and promotions begin, I'm looking forward to being on The Kapil Sharma Show."

A glimpse from her Instagram live today:

Rashmika Mandanna also expressed her kind of ideal date. "I don't know what to do on a date but doing something adventurous stuff is my kinda date. we can do that," Rashmika replied to a fan who asked her to go on a date with her.

Before ending the live session, the South beauty thanked her fans for all the love and support. She said, "Each day it is your love that keeps me going. thank you for the love. I know, I had been away because I'm working but as soon as work gets easier and lighter, you will have all of me."

