Rashmika Mandanna explains her healthy diet routine; REVEALS what she eats on her ‘cheat days’

The photo caught immediate attention from her fans and they took to the comments section to explain what they eat on their cheat days and what their healthy diet is like.
11818 reads Mumbai
When it comes to staying fit and maintaining a healthy diet, we all are guilty of having our cheat days. Well, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if celebrities too have their cheat days. Rashmika Mandanna, who made the Tollywood town go gaga with her recent films Sarileru Neekevvaru with Mahesh Babu and Bheeshma with Nithiin, took to her Instagram space and shared a photo, while explaining what her healthy and satisfactory diet routine is like.

Rashmika also revealed that she eats chocolate cake or ice cream on her cheat days. Sharing a photo of her fruit bowl, Rashmika wrote, “My healthy but satisfying meal is a healthy pancake... And my cheat meal is a chocolate cake or an ice cream... what are yours?” The photo caught immediate attention from her fans and they took to the comments section to explain what they eat on their cheat days and what their healthy diet is like.

Check out her post here:

Meanwhile, Rashmika will be next seen in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. The film will release in five languages Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada. Pushpa will have music by Devi Sri Prasad. Directed by Sukumaran, more updates about the film are expected to be made by the makers soon. She also has a yet to be titled Kollywood film with Karthi as the male lead. Her recent films Sarileru Neekevvaru and Bheeshma turned out to be super hit and she has now become the current sensation of the Tollywood industry.

