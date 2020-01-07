Rashmika Mandanna expresses desire to share screen space with Prabhas and Naga Chaitanya; DEETS inside

In a recent interaction with her fans on social media, Rashmika Mandanna has expressed her desire to share the screen space with Naga Chaitanya and Prabhas. Read further to know more.

If there is one actress who has been making the most number of headlines off late, she is definitely Rashmika Mandanna. The Kannada beauty is currently enjoying the best phase of her career by having her hands on some of the big – ticket South movies. The actress has won hearts through her stellar performances in movies like Geetha Govindam. Although her last movie Dear Comrade could not perform well at the box office, Rashmika’s popularity has not faded a bit.

The 23 – year old actress can make anyone go weak on their knees, courtesy her utter beauty and suave nature. A few days back, the Bheeshma actress revealed that she is eager to share the screen space with Naga Chaitanya and Prabhas. Rashmika has spilled the beans about this wish list during an interactive session with her fans on social media. The Dear Comrade actress gave this answer as a response to a question on her wish list of heroes.

On the professional front, Rashmika is currently gearing up for the release of her movie Sarileru Neekevvaru in which she has been paired up opposite Mahesh Babu. She will also be seen opposite Nithiin in the romantic comedy titled Bheeshma. Rashmika will star in the Kannada action drama Pogaru co – starring Dhruva Sarja in the lead role. She has a few more movies lined up including AA 20 and Sultan.

(ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna opens up about her lip lock scenes in Dear Comrade; Read details)

Read More