Rashmika Mandanna expresses gratitude for Pushpa, promises Part 2 ‘will be better, bigger’

Rashmika Mandanna, who debuted with the 2016 film Kirik Party is currently basking in the success of her latest flick Pushpa: The Rise. The movie also stars actor Allu Arjun and garnered lots of praise from the audience. The film had also gained lots of appreciation from celebs including Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Mahesh Babu, Ravindra Jadeja among others. The high stake masala story of Pushpa: The Rise left all the fans amused too. With all gratitude, Rashmika took to her Instagram to post a heartfelt note for the success of the movie and also promised that the sequel will be bigger.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rashmika posted a cute photo of hers all smiling. She wore a black outfit and kept her hair loose. She wrote, “Thank you for all your love for Pushpa.. only makes us want to work harder.. and we promise you.. Pushpa 2 will only be better and bigger!” Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi also reacted to the post and left an emoji. Her fans too poured in love to her post. A fan wrote, “Super Cute.” Another fan wished her luck for Pushpa 2 in the comments.

See post here:

Pushpa: The Rise stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and Dhananjaya in pivotal roles. Samantha appeared in a special song titled 'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava', which became a chartbuster. The film is directed by Sukumar and is now streaming on an OTT platform.

Rashmika Mandanna has recently completed her five years in showbiz. She started her career with a Kannada film Kirik Party in 2016 and has also appeared in several Telugu films. Her Bollywood debut is awaited.

