Rashmika Mandanna expresses her fondness for Samantha Ruth Prabhu; Talks about latter's Myositis diagnosis
Rashmika Mandanna recently expressed her love and support to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She added that she wants only the best for her.
Rashmika Mandanna recently expressed her love and support to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actress during the promotions of her upcoming film Varisu, spoke about her fondness for Samantha. She also reacted about Samantha suffering from Myositis and said she is very protective of her.
Speaking in an interview with Glute, Rashmika Mandanna spoke about Samantha Ruth Prabhu and said, "Sammy is a wonderful lady. She's graceful and beautiful at heart. She's a person that I always want to protect. I am very posessive mama when it comes to her."
Regarding her Myositis diagnosis, she said, "I came to know about Sam's condition when she put it out. I didn't know if she wanted to talk about something before the world knew. I only wish her the best. I've always admired her and looked up to her. When you look up to someone, you would want them to win all the battles. It's the same for me. I am going to be this person who's going to be extremely possessive of her. She's a woman of utmost care, grace and love. I want the world to have only love for her."
Samantha's Myositis diagnosis
In October, Samantha opened up about her condition in a courageous note, which she shared on her social media handles. she wrote, "Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. THIS TOO SHALL PASS".
Upcoming films of Samantha and Rashmika
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is waiting for the release of her upcoming mythological film Shaakuntalam. The film will release in theaters on February 17, 2023, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Dev Mohan, Allu Arjun's daughter Arha, and Mohan Babu will be seen in key roles. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda in the forthcoming romantic entertainer Kushi.
Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the leading lady in Thalapathy Vijay's forthcoming family entertainer, Varisu. The much-awaited drama is scheduled to be out in the cinema halls on 12th January this year. It is titled Varasudu in Telugu. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film is bankrolled by Dil Raju.
Varisu will witness the biggest clash at the box office with Ajith Kumar's Thunivu and movie buffs can't keep calm.
