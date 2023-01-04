Rashmika Mandanna expresses her fondness for Samantha Ruth Prabhu; Talks about latter's Myositis diagnosis

Rashmika Mandanna recently expressed her love and support to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actress during the promotions of her upcoming film Varisu, spoke about her fondness for Samantha. She also reacted about Samantha suffering from Myositis and said she is very protective of her. Speaking in an interview with Glute, Rashmika Mandanna spoke about Samantha Ruth Prabhu and said, "Sammy is a wonderful lady. She's graceful and beautiful at heart. She's a person that I always want to protect. I am very posessive mama when it comes to her."

Regarding her Myositis diagnosis, she said, "I came to know about Sam's condition when she put it out. I didn't know if she wanted to talk about something before the world knew. I only wish her the best. I've always admired her and looked up to her. When you look up to someone, you would want them to win all the battles. It's the same for me. I am going to be this person who's going to be extremely possessive of her. She's a woman of utmost care, grace and love. I want the world to have only love for her."



Samantha's Myositis diagnosis In October, Samantha opened up about her condition in a courageous note, which she shared on her social media handles. she wrote, "Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. THIS TOO SHALL PASS".