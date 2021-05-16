Rashmika Mandanna expresses her wish to marry a Tamilian; Wants to become 'daughter in law of Tamil Nadu'

In the past, Rashmika Mandanna had hit the headlines over the rumours of her link-up with her Dear Comrade star Vijay Deverakonda.

The 'national crush' Rashmika Mandanna, in a short span of time, has managed to leave an impressive mark on the audience. She made her acting debut with the Kannada film Kirik Party in 2016 and has also featured in Telugu films. The stunner recently made her Tamil debut with Karthi starrer Sulthan. Rashmika Mandanna played the role of a village belle in the film. While shooting for the film, Rashmika got attracted to the culture of Tamil Nadu. That's not all, she even wishes to marry a Tamilian now.

"I really got attracted to the culture of Tamil Nadu and especially the food. I fell in love with the Tamil food and it’s really delicious. Hopefully, I will marry a Tamilian and become the daughter-in-law of Tamil Nadu," Rashmika expressed her wish to marry a Tamilian during her recent interaction with the media. The 25-year-old actress' latest statement has grabbed everyone's attention. In the past, Rashmika Mandanna had hit the headlines over the rumours of her link-up with her Dear Comrade star Vijay Deverakonda.

During her Instagram Live session, Rashmika Mandanna thanked her fans for all the love and support. "Each day it is your love that keeps me going. thank you for the love. I know, I had been away because I'm working but as soon as work gets easier and lighter, you will have all of me," the Geetha Govindam actress stated.

Credits :Times Of India

