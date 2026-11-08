Rashmika Mandanna extends Diwali wishes in cute video, drops romantic picture with husband Vijay Deverakonda

Popular celebrity couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are currently on a family vacation in Japan. The much-loved pair took some time off from their busy shooting schedules to enjoy a peaceful getaway together.On the occasion of Diwali, the actors extended warm wishes to their fans and well-wishers through social media.

Advertisement

Rashmika also made a cute video wishing everyone a happy and prosperous Diwali. She said, "I hope you all always remain happy, healthy, and prosperous. May all your wishes come true. Happy Diwali."

She shared a series of pictures from her vacation, including a romantic picture with Vijay Deverakonda. Her caption reads, "Happyyyy Diwaliiiii from all of us to you, my lovessss! I hope you find happiness in all the little and big things you do, that you’re always blessed with good health, lots of joy and endless love.. Sending my warmest wishes to you and your families Have the most beautiful Diwaliiii!"

Vijay Deverakonda also shared a series of pictures on his social media handle. The actor captioned his post with, "When you find a way to do GOMA (Homam) in Japan on Happy DIWALI. Sending you all lots of love, biggest hugs, and Diwali wishes to you and all your families from the Deverakonda family."

Advertisement

Several other South Indian stars including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, and others, also extended their wishes on the occasion of Diwali.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Diwali 2026: Sidharth Malhotra, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and other celebs share heartfelt wishes