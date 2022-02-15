Rashmika Mandanna exudes cuteness in throwback PIC as she wishes fans on Valentine’s Day

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian film industry in recent times. In a few years since her debut, Rashmika has managed to impress the viewers with her performances on the big screen and adorable persona. Rashmika is quite active on social media and often treats fans to glimpses of her personal and professional lives, while they swoon over her pictures and keep coming back for more. Speaking of which, a few hours back, Rashmika took to her Instagram space and wished fans on Valentine’s Day.

Some time back, Rashmika took to the photo-and-video sharing application and shared an unseen throwback picture with netizens. In the adorable photograph, Rashmika can be seen standing at a scenic spot amidst nature which has turned completely white because of snow. The Dear Comrade actress is dressed in stylish winter casuals featuring a black turtleneck sweater, which she layered with a multicolored cardigan. She wore high-waisted wide-legged blue denim pants and wrapped up the look with a pair of boots. She smiled and struck a cute pose with her hands as she made a ‘love’ symbol.

Sharing the picture, Rashmika wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day Loves (red heart emoji and flower emoji)”.

Take a look:

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was recently seen in the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. She is now focusing on her Bollywood career as she has already signed two B-town projects and rumours of her signing a third Bollywood film are doing rounds. The actress was recently papped in Mumbai. She opted for a semi-formal attire as her outfit of the day. The star donned an oversized satin shirt and baggy trousers and was her usual charming self.

