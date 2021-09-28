Rashmika Mandanna flashes cute smile as she poses in her comfy abstract print leggings & sweatshirt at the gym

Rashmika Mandanna as we all know is a gym freak. She is quite particular about her fitness and diet and makes sure to hit the gym even in the night post her film's shoot. The stunner was spotted yesterday outside the gym and she is yet again winning hearts with her cute smile. Before making her way to the gym, she stopped and posed for the paps.

One can see, Rashmika is sporting her comfy abstract print leggings and sweatshirt. She is one of the most loved and admired actresses in the South Indian film industry. Her fitness and beauty has always grabbed everyone's attention. During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rashmika had revealed the secret of her glowing skin. "I tend to drink a lot of water as soon as I wake up. I think almost close to a litre of water when I wake in the morning," said Rashmika Mandanna while sharing about her morning routine.

Meanwhile, check out her latest photos below:

On the professional front, the Dear Comrade actress will be seen in the much-anticipated Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. The first part of the film is titled Pushpa: The Rise and is directed by Sukumar.

Rashmika is equally focusing on her upcoming Bollywood projects. She has wrapped up the shoots of 2 Hindi movies- Mission Majnu and Goodbye and is already in talks to lock her 3rd Bollywood film.