Rashmika Mandanna flashes her infectious smile and greets the paps as she is spotted near gym; See PHOTOS

Rashmika Mandanna recently ventured into Bollywood with the upcoming film Mission Manju and she has yet another Bollywood film titled Goodbye.
Mumbai
Queen of expressions Rashmika Mandanna is giving us fans some major fitness inspirations with her photos on social media. She is also being spotted by the paps almost every day while heading to the gym and what more could be ask for. With her photos that are popping up everyday, she is giving us huge visual treats and fitness inspiration. She is proving to be someone who would never skip even a day at the gym.

The National Crush of Karnataka was spotted at the gym yet again in Hyderabad. Well, it looks like the Sarileru Neekevvaru star surely knows how to organize her busy schedule so that she does not miss out on her workout routine. In the photos, she was seen in a pair of yoga pants and a tank top. She layered it with an oversized shirt. She also flashed her infectious smile and greeted the paps as they clicked her photos.

See photos here:

 
 

On the work front, Rashmika recently ventured into Bollywood with the upcoming film Mission Manju. Other than that, she has yet another Bollywood film in her kitty titled Goodbye, where she will be sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. In South, she will be next seen in Pushpa with Allu Arjun. Directed by Sukumar, it is expected that more details about her joining the sets will be revealed by the makers soon. She was last seen in the recently released Tamil film Sulthan with Karthi as the male lead.

Anonymous 52 minutes ago

This is stupid! ppl are suffering and these foolishly selfish ppl are only concerned about toning up their bodies and posting it shamelessly!

