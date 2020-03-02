Rashmika Mandanna is flaunting her dance moves at the Hyderabad airport; WATCH

Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at the Hyderabad airport in a fun mood. The Dear Comrade actress was flaunting some killer dance moves as she makes her way through the airport.

The southern beauty Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at the Hyderabad airport in a fun mood. The Dear Comrade actress was flaunting some killer dance moves as she makes her way through the airport. The south diva was spotted in a black coloured top and blue denim. The Geetha Govindam actress Rashmika Mandanna was seen doing some fun dance moves at the airport. The actress is currently basking in the glory of her two successful films, Bheeshma and Sarileru Neekevvaru. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in a couple of interesting projects coming up in the future.

The actress got a lot of appreciation and praise from the fans for her role in Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film was helmed by F2 - Fun and Frustration director, Anil Ravipudi. Mahesh Babu played the lead part in the south flick Sarileru Neekevvaru. Mahesh Babu's portrayal of Major Ajay Krishna has impressed the fans and film audience. The Kirik Party actress Rashmika Mandanna's look from the Mahesh Babu starrer was leaked on social media. The actress also impressed her fans with her role in the Nithiin starrer Bheeshma.

Check out the pictures and video of Rashmika Mandanna:

The chemistry between Rashmika and south actor Nithiin became a talking point for her fans. Now, there is a strong buzz going on in the south film industry that, the Chamak actress will be playing a role in Thalapathy Vijay's next film. This film is tentatively called Thalapathy 65. If the rumours are to be believed then this film might be directed by Sudha Kongara. The director is currently busy with her film with Suriya called Soorarai Pottru.

(ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna to pair up with Thalapathy Vijay in his next? Find out)

Read More