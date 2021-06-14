Rashmika Mandanna flaunts her glow as she shares a morning selfie & gives a much needed kickstart for Monday

The star flaunted her no makeup look and left all in awe with her latest Monday morning selfie.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is one of the stars who never fail to impress fans with her style. From time to time, the Dear Comrade star also gives everyone a sneak peek into her everyday routine and leaves them feeling relatable. Speaking of this, Disha's recent selfie as flaunts her bright smile in the morning is bound to give you relatable vibes. The star flaunted her no makeup look and left all in awe with her latest Monday morning selfie.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Disha shared a photo in which she was seen clad in a casual oversized tee with an adorable smile. She is seen lazing around early in the morning in the selfie. One could also notice the radiant glow in the no makeup click and gave all a glimpse of the Radhe star's flawless skin. The star shared the cute photo and sent all her fans a Good Morning wish.

Meanwhile, on the work front, other than her Bollywood debut Mission Manju, she has yet another Bollywood film in her kitty titled Goodbye, where she will be sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. She will be next seen in Pushpa with Allu Arjun. Directed by Sukumar, it is expected that the makers will reveal her first look for the film soon. She was last seen in the recently released Tamil film Sulthan with Karthi as the male lead.

Credits :Instagram

