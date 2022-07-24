Rashmika Mandanna flaunts her glowing skin in the new photo; Mahesh Babu enjoys a yummy meal in Switzerland

Sunday is "me time" for all of us and Rashmika Mandanna also does not leave any chance to enjoy some downtime. The Pushpa actress has dropped a photo of herself relaxing in bed. She captioned the radiant post, "Sometimes I get to do this in the middle of the day, and ahhhhhh this feels so noooiceee."

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata also posted a picture of the superstar spending his Sunday with son Gautam. These two can be seen sharing a laugh as they pose from Switzerland.

Check out the pictures below:

Up next, Rashmika Mandanna is all ready to step into Bollywood with multiple projects. She will be sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in the -town drama goodbye. This highly-talked-about project will reach the theatres on the 7th of October this year. Giving the fans an initial preview of the flick, the makers unveiled the first look of Goodbye recently. This much-discussed comedy-drama also stars Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, and Sahil Mehta in pivotal roles.

Rashmika will further make her way into Bollywood with Animal along with Ranbir Kapoor and Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

In the meantime, Mahesh Babu will next grace the big screens with director Trivikram's directorial SSMB28. With Pooja Hegde as the female lead, this venture is reported to go on the floors from August this year. The superstar and Radhe Shyam actress will be a part of the initial schedule of the film.

Also Read: 2 Decades of Chiranjeevi's Indra: Moviegoers recall the RAGE of Megastar; Throwback video of 175-day run event