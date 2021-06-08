Rashmika Mandanna flaunts her infectious smile and no makeup look in her latest selfie; SEE PHOTO

If there could be one actress who can make her fans go gaga with her smile, it is none other than Rashmika Mandanna. From time to time, she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. However, it has been a while since she shared her selfie on her Instagram story. Yesterday, she shared a selfie on her Instagram space where she can be seen flaunting her beautiful smile and flawless skin.

Before this, Rashmika introduced everyone to her furry friend, Aura. The actress shared some of the cutest pictures of her new pet on the social media site and penned a thoughtful note for her. In her message, she explained that during the pandemic, the little one has kept her ‘sane’. She said that she wanted to give everyone an update on her current situation and added, “They say you can fall in love with someone in 3 seconds... But she melted my heart in 0.3 milliseconds I think...”