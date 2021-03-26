Rashmika Mandanna flaunts her kind of perfect in saree and Keerthy Suresh is all hearts for it

Rashmika Mandanna recently attended her Tamil debut film Sulthan's trailer launch event in Chennai and she left everyone stunned with her pretty look.

South beauty Rashmika Mandanna, who is prepping up for her Bollywood debut, has again left her fans mesmerised with a stunning look in saree. The Dear Comrade actress recently attended her Tamil debut film Sulthan's trailer launch event in Chennai along with her co-star Karthi and team. The actress turned enough heads at the event with her retro cum modern look in a pastel saree. Rashmika Mandanna opted for a pastel saree with an embellished blouse and completed her look with hair tied in a neat bun and artificial rose wrapped around it.

The Geetha Govindam actress looked pretty and this time, she stepped out of her comfort zone. She decided to experiment with her style and is acing the look beautifully. Sharing the look on Instagram, Rashmika wrote, "My kind of perfect.." Fans are dropping hearts and lovely messages to Rashmika in the comment section of the post. National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh also sent heart emoticons to Geetha Govindam actress for her gorgeous looks.

Take a look:

After being one of the much sought after actresses down south and with major hits, Rashmika is now foraying into Bollywood with the film Mission Majnu. The film stars in the male lead role.

