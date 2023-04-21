Rashmika Mandanna flaunts her love for K-,pop with Dev Mohan from the sets of Rainbow; PIC

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most active celebrities on social media, who shares her daily schedule on her social platforms. Her latest Instagram story shows her with her co-star for the upcoming film “Rainbow”, where they share a moment in between shot breaks, where she signals her BTS love. The actress is a self-confessed fangirl of the South Korean pop band “BTS” during a fan Q&A and also confessed to loving their popular song “Dynamite “and the 2019 single “Boy with Luv”. The actress and her co-star Dev Mohan can be seen holding their hands in the infamous “BTS finger hearts gesture” which has been a mainstay for the fans and followers of the band.

The image has been going viral and fans have been excited about their favourite actresses’ love for the most popular band in world music these days. In the Instagram story, Rashmika writes, “Rainbow Days. Again saying .. nice pictures you take yaa. @Devmohan.”, which is a reference to Dev Mohan who captured the moment on his screen. The frame shows them holding out their hands together in unison, against a silhouette like a sun-baked backdrop. This underlines her true love for the band and the gesture popularized by the members of the band in their public appearances, which helped popularize finger hearts - a symbol that means love and affection, as per the band and their online fandom. The film “Rainbow” is currently being shot in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu, and is the first female lead film starring Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, coming to work terms, Rashmika is all set to reprise her popular character Srivalli in the sequel of Pushpa 2: The Rule, along with Allu Arjun. Directed by Sukumar, the film will also feature Fahadh Faasil. The first glimpse of the sequel will be out on Allu Arjun's birthday, April 8.

She also announced a new film with Nithiin and director Venky Kudumula. This will mark her second collab with the duo after the blockbuster film Bheeshma. Tentatively titled VNRTrio, GV Prakash is the music composer.

