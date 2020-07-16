  1. Home
Rashmika Mandanna flaunts her muddy hands from her garden as she accepts Samantha Akkineni’s Green Challenge

Posting a photo of herself from her garden with muddy hands, Rashmika took up the challenge and nominated three other actresses.
It looks like celebrities in the South entertainment industry are having a blast as they are nominating each other in the ‘Green Challenge’ to plant saplings. A couple of days back, Rashmika Mandanna got tagged by Samantha Akkineni to take up the challenge. Posting a photo of herself from her garden with muddy hands, Rashmika took up the challenge and nominated three other actresses namely Rashi Khanna, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Ashika Ranganath to take up the challenge.

Sharing the photo, Rashmika wrote on Instagram, “Thank you @samantharuthprabhuoffl for nominating me I've accepted the #harahaitohbharahai #greenindiachallenge Btw the struggle was real to get a picture without an awkward face I further nominate @raashikhannaoffl @kalyanipriyadarshan @ashika_rangnath and all of you guys, my fans to take up the challenge, plant 3 saplings, and continue the chain by tagging your friends and family”. It should be noted that Samantha nominated Keerthy Suresh too, to take up the challenge.

Check out Rashmika's post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika will be next seen in Pushpa with Allu Arjun. She also has a yet to be titled Kollywood film with Karthi as the male lead. She was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru with Mahesh Babu and Bheeshma with Nithiin. On the other hand, Samantha Akkineni has two films in her kitty including Ashwin Saravanan’s yet to be titled film and Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

