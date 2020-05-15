Rashmika Mandanna flaunts her no makeup radiant skin in the latest selfie
As we all know, its nationwide lockdown and social distancing is perhaps the best way to combat COVID-19 outbreak. Citizens are trying their best and keeping things positive on social media as well by taking up various challenges. Celebrities are also sharing some adorable photos and throwback moments. South Indian beauty Rashmika Mandanna is one of the celebs who is sharing some wonderful posts on her social media, which is helping in a way to spread positivity around. The stunner recently shared her no-makeup selfie and flaunted her natural radiant skin that we all want to have during the quarantine period.
Rashmika Mandanna recently also shared a few pictures from her quarantine birthday party Sharing a picture-perfect family moment, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "Mine". The Dear Comrade actress never fails to win our hearts and always fills our social media feed with beautiful photos. Fans have been showering her with love and sweet comments on her latest selfie.
Check out Rashmika Mandann's below.
On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen next opposite Allu Arjun in their upcoming film, Pushpa. She is also all set to make her Tamil debut opposite Karthi in the film titled Sultan. Rashmika will be reportedly seen alongside Thalapathy Vijay in his 65th film which is tentatively called Thalapathy 65.
Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna had a sleepless night; REVEALS what happened at 5:30 AM when she opened the door
Anonymous 5 hours ago
She's even a doing a Kannada movie (Pogaru) which is ready for release as well... Why is that you people always miss to mention any Kannada movie update..Please ensure to treat all the language equally... Thanks