Rashmika Mandanna flaunts her punk & goth look as she shoots for 'something fun'; We wonder what's in store

Rashmika Mandanna is currently one of the most popular and bankable actresses in South and Bollywood. While the actress has a bucket full of films lined up for release, she is shooting for some exciting again. Yes, the stunner took to her Instagram and shared a photo, flaunting a goth look as she shoots for something. We wonder what's in store. An advertisement, music video, or movie maybe. Well, it is to be waited and watch for more details.

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram handle and shared a pic, flaunting her punk and goth look for her shoot. She is seen pouting as she posed with smokey-eyed makeup and punky jewellery on her fingers. The actress gives total goth beauty vibes and we can't wait to see more. Sharing the pic, she wrote, "Shooting for something funnnnnn."

On the professional front, Rashmika currently boasts of one of the strongest line-ups with not one but 3 Hindi projects. Before she gears up for Pushpa 2 alongside Allu Arjun, Rashmika is looking forward to the release of Mission Majnu co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, and Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan. She has already kickstarted shooting for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

In South, Rashmika Mandanna is busy shooting for her next bilingual film Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film is set for the Pongal release. She will also perform a crucial part in Dulquer Salmaan's bilingual flick, Sita Ramam. Bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under the banner of Swapna Cinema, the movie is being presented by Vyjayanthi.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna to be paired opposite Chiyaan Vikram in Pa Ranjith's Chiyaan 61?