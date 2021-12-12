Rashmika Mandanna flaunts her toned arms; Vijay Deverakonda keeps it smart & stylish at Mumbai airport

Vijay Deverakonda, who was in Mumbai for a business trip returned to Hyderabad on December 11. The actor was spotted at the airport last night in his super stylish avatar yet again. Keeping it as simple and smart he could, the Arjun Reddy star opted for a basic white tee teamed with trousers and black studded shoes. His messy hair look has managed to steal our attention.

Vijay Deverakonda recently returned from the US after wrapping an important schedule of Liger. The actor will soon resume the new schedule of Puri Jagannadh directorial, also starring Ananya Panday in the female lead role. Liger also has Ramya Krishna in a supporting role and legend Mike Tyson.

Check out VD's latest airport look below:

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna shared a few photos from her last trip to Paris. From flaunting her toned arms to giving a sneak peek about the yummiest food she had, Rashmika shared details on her 2nd day in Paris.

She wrote, "Woke up- worked out- went to this most amazing place for breakfast and I had the gluten-free flower pancake and the French toast (see how gorgeous they look) then walked around .. met @tomas_bijoux .. this super amazing gemologist.. and then when to lafayette for some shopping.."

Check out the full post below:

