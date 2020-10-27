Rashmika Mandanna flaunts her vivacious smile in her latest PIC & leaves fans in awe

The gorgeous diva Rashmika Mandanna is flaunting her vivacious smile in her latest photo and the fans of the stunner are simply mesmerised by her beauty.

The sultry siren Rashmika Mandanna shared a sweet picture on her Instagram handle wherein she is seen flaunting her adorable smile. The gorgeous diva from the southern film industry, is flaunting her vivacious smile in her latest photo. The fans and followers of the stunner are simply mesmerised by her beauty like always. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles.

Rashmika Mandanna's latest photos are proving to be a delight to her fans and followers who are definitely awestruck by her divine beauty. On the work front the actress will be seen in the upcoming film called Pushpa. The film features Stylish Star Allu Arjun in the lead. The highly anticipated film from the southern film industry will be seen as the female lead in the much awaited drama. The first look poster of the film was unveiled by the makers of Pushpa some time back.

The fans and film audiences loved every aspect of the first look poster of the film Pushpa. The lead actor Allu Arjun is seen in a rugged and rustic look. The news reports about the upcoming Allu Arjun starrer states that the lead actor will feature in a role of a driver who is associated with the smuggling of red sandalwood. The southern diva Rashmika Mandanna will also feature in the upcoming film called Sulthan.

