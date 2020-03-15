Rashmika Mandanna forgets her Twitter password; Fans go berserk and trend #ComeBackRashmika
Geetha Govindam actress Rashmika Mandanna is one of the South Indian actresses whose fan following is only increasing with each passing day. The stunner is super active on social media and keeps treating her fans with some gorgeous photos of her. She makes sure to keep her fans updated about everything. However, this time fans are super unhappy with her as she is away from Twitter. Rashmika Mandanna has apparently forgotten her Twitter password and fans have been expressing how much they miss her on social media. Hashtags #ComeBackRashmika is trending on Twitter as they miss her on Twitter.
On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will also be seen opposite Allu Arjun in Sukumar directorial. The shooting of the film is expected to go on floors soon. She will be reportedly seen alongside Thalapathy Vijay in his 65th film which is tentatively called Thalapathy 65. She is also busy shooting for her film with actor Suriya titled Soorarai Pottru.
