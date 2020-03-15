Rashmika Mandanna forgets her Twitter password; Fans go berserk and trend #ComeBackRashmika

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Rashmika Mandanna has apparently forgotten her Twitter password and fans have been expressing how much they miss her on social media. Hashtags #ComeBackRashmika is trending on Twitter.

Geetha Govindam actress Rashmika Mandanna is one of the South Indian actresses whose fan following is only increasing with each passing day. The stunner is super active on social media and keeps treating her fans with some gorgeous photos of her. She makes sure to keep her fans updated about everything. However, this time fans are super unhappy with her as she is away from Twitter. Rashmika Mandanna has apparently forgotten her Twitter password and fans have been expressing how much they miss her on social media. Hashtags #ComeBackRashmika is trending on Twitter as they miss her on Twitter.

One of the fans writes, "Twitter is not the same with out You Disappointed but relieved face.....Miss You A Lot ...Missing You Notifications...Missing Your Tweets." Rashmika, as well know manages to grab the limelight with her bubbly and down to earth nature. The young talented and beautiful actress has made her mark with some admirable performances in films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade among others. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting to see her back on Twitter.

Twitter is not the same with out You

Miss You A Lot ...Missing You Notifications...Missing Your Tweets ...

Missing Your Selfies @iamRashmika #ComeBackRashmika #MissYouRashmika pic.twitter.com/1LIwoxCUCN — Rashmika Mandanna Trends (@RashmikaTrends) March 14, 2020

Miss U Miss U @iamRashmika

I miss you everyday day every minute every second of my life You are the only source of happiness in my life ..Love you to the moon and back Plz Come Back To Twitter #ComeBackRashmika #RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/qQQd2TwYAY — Rashmika Mandanna Trends (@RashmikaTrends) March 14, 2020

Twitter is not the same without You

Miss You A lot. Missing You

Notifications.....Missing Your Tweets.....Missing Your selfies

Baby plz be active in Twitter @iamRashmika #comebackrashmika #MissYourashmika pic.twitter.com/2INADKaMl6 — Rashmika_Mandanna (@alwaysrashmika) March 14, 2020

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will also be seen opposite Allu Arjun in Sukumar directorial. The shooting of the film is expected to go on floors soon. She will be reportedly seen alongside Thalapathy Vijay in his 65th film which is tentatively called Thalapathy 65. She is also busy shooting for her film with actor Suriya titled Soorarai Pottru.

