Rashmika Mandanna gets brutally trolled for ogling at Vicky Kaushal's underwear strap in a TVC

Updated on Sep 30, 2021 10:49 PM IST  |  636.1K
   
Rashmika Mandanna gets brutally trolled for ogling at Vicky Kaushal's underwear strap in a TVC

The National Crush Rashmika Mandanna has yet again hit the headlines but this, for all the wrong reasons. The Dear Comrade actress recently featured for a men's underwear brand in a TV commercial opposite Vicky Kaushal. However, the content of the ad has not gone well among the viewers as well as Rashmika's fans. She is being slammed left, right and centre on social media for staring at Vicky Kaushal's underwear strap in the ad. 

Netizens have called out Rashmika Mandanna for featuring in such an ad. One of them commented, 'cheapest ads in recent times'. "These Cheap ads are not expected from you Geetha," Rashmika Mandanna's fan wrote on Twitter. Clearly, Rashmika fans are upset for featuring in this ad with Vicky Kaushal. 

To unversed, the TVC sees Rashmika playing the role of a Yoga trainer while Vicky Kaushal is her attractive young student. The video shows her keeping all the Yoga mats on the top of a shelf only for Vicky to stretch his hands towards it. 

Check out what netizens have to say about Rashmika's latest ad with Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal: 

 

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most loved and admired actresses in the South Indian film industry. The actress has spread her talent wings in Bollywood as well. 

The Geetha Govindham actress will be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu and megastar Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye. Besides, she also has a Pan-India project Pushpa, co-starring Allu Arjun. 

Also Read: VIDEO: Vijay Deverakonda gets his beast mode on in the gym as he trains hard for Liger 

Credits: Twitter


Comments
Anonymous : The gender thing is right. If a man is peaking in women’s bra and underpants. They may have called him povert or tharki buddha. But for girls it’s ok to peak. Celebriety can choose what film they want to do, no one is forcing them, but still they do it without worrying what message is going out. I am feeling happy that i am not rashmika fan, and may never be. People are so careless.
REPLY 1 11 hours ago
Anonymous : Wapis shuru karna padega , smash the patriarchy andolan
REPLY 0 11 hours ago
Anonymous : Netizens trolled varun dhawan & Vicky - rashmika for ad which objectify men but where were these ppl when women are objectified in ads?
REPLY 3 14 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All