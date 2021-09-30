Rashmika Mandanna gets brutally trolled for ogling at Vicky Kaushal's underwear strap in a TVC

The National Crush Rashmika Mandanna has yet again hit the headlines but this, for all the wrong reasons. The Dear Comrade actress recently featured for a men's underwear brand in a TV commercial opposite Vicky Kaushal. However, the content of the ad has not gone well among the viewers as well as Rashmika's fans. She is being slammed left, right and centre on social media for staring at Vicky Kaushal's underwear strap in the ad.

Netizens have called out Rashmika Mandanna for featuring in such an ad. One of them commented, 'cheapest ads in recent times'. "These Cheap ads are not expected from you Geetha," Rashmika Mandanna's fan wrote on Twitter. Clearly, Rashmika fans are upset for featuring in this ad with Vicky Kaushal.

To unversed, the TVC sees Rashmika playing the role of a Yoga trainer while Vicky Kaushal is her attractive young student. The video shows her keeping all the Yoga mats on the top of a shelf only for Vicky to stretch his hands towards it.

Check out what netizens have to say about Rashmika's latest ad with Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal:

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most loved and admired actresses in the South Indian film industry. The actress has spread her talent wings in Bollywood as well.

The Geetha Govindham actress will be seen alongside in Mission Majnu and megastar Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye. Besides, she also has a Pan-India project Pushpa, co-starring Allu Arjun.

