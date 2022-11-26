Rashmika Mandanna gets clicked at airport, paparazzi call her 'jasoos'; Watch how the Pushpa star reacted
Rashmika Mandanna got clicked at the Mumbai airport and covered her face completely with mask and hat. As paps questioned about her look, she smiled and reacted.
Rashmika Mandanna is one of the popular stars in South and Bollywood with back-to-back hits like Pushpa and Goodbye. Every now and then she gets photographed by the paparazzi as she continues her hustle in different cities. Most days she is very jovial and flaunts her biggest smile, but today wasn't such a day. The actress got clicked at the Mumbai airport a while ago and covered her face completely.
Rashmika opted for an all-black tracksuit and covered her face with a mask and cap. Paparazzi who usually interact with the actress, called her Jasoos seeing her airport look today. The Pushpa actress smiled and replied that she has a cold and that's why she covered her face with a mask.
Watch Rashmika Mandanna clicked at the airport here:
Rashmika Mandanna and Rishab Shetty's issue
Rashmika Mandanna was recently in the headlines as Kantara star Rishab Shetty subtly hinted at refusing to work with her. However, the actress was trolled for not being grateful to her roots. A video of Rashmika refraining from naming the production house that gave her a break went viral. The production is Paramvah Studios, co-founded by her ex-partner and actor Rakshit Shetty, a dear friend of Rishab Shetty.
Along with love, Rashmika always faces trolling. A few days ago, she was trolled for saying she hasn't watched the blockbuster film Kantara yet. The actress also reacted to the rumours and penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram saying that it’s heartbreaking and quite demoralizing.
Upcoming projects
Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna further has an interesting lineup with Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule and the first part, Pushpa: The Rise is gearing up for release in Russia by December this year. She also has Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu. The shooting for the family entertainer is currently underway at a brisk pace.