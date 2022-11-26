Rashmika Mandanna gets clicked at airport, paparazzi call her 'jasoos'; Watch how the Pushpa star reacted

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the popular stars in South and Bollywood with back-to-back hits like Pushpa and Goodbye. Every now and then she gets photographed by the paparazzi as she continues her hustle in different cities. Most days she is very jovial and flaunts her biggest smile, but today wasn't such a day. The actress got clicked at the Mumbai airport a while ago and covered her face completely. Rashmika opted for an all-black tracksuit and covered her face with a mask and cap. Paparazzi who usually interact with the actress, called her Jasoos seeing her airport look today. The Pushpa actress smiled and replied that she has a cold and that's why she covered her face with a mask.

Watch Rashmika Mandanna clicked at the airport here: