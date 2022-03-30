Rashmika Mandanna gets kisses from her pet Aura and it is the cutest thing you will see today; See Video

Dogs are a man's best friend and our Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna also has one such loyal buddy in her life, her per Aura. The actress has recently shared a glimpse of her fun time with her furry friend. In the video posted on Instagram, the Dear Comrade actress is seen getting affectionate kisses from Aura as they both lie lazily in bed. These two make for a perfect BFF in this clip captioned as, "How much I miss this". It seems they both have longed for each other's company.

Time and again, Rashmika Mandanna shares with her fans an insight into her bond with her adorable pet. The dog even appears on many of her social media updates. The supporters eagerly wait to see these two together. The love and affection between them is highly palpable each time. Other celebs from the industry like Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda also have such special members are part of their close-knit family.

After gaining the title of National crush, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in spy-thriller Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Her B-town trajectory will continue with Amitabh Bachchan-led Goodbye. She is also in talks with Dharma Productions for another exciting venture film.

In the meantime, the actor will further star in the second part of her magnum opus Pushpa. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Rashmika Mandanna has been signed on to play the female lead in Ranbir Kapoor headlined Animal.

