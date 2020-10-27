Rashmika Mandanna gets a massive remuneration for the upcoming film Aadallu Meeku Joharlu: Report

The news reports state that the makers of Aadallu Meeku Joharlu paid the talented actress Rashmika Mandanna more than a crore for the upcoming film.

The news reports about the sultry diva Rashmika Mandanna states that she received a massive remuneration for her upcoming film titled Aadallu Meeku Joharlu. This film will feature southern actor Sharwanand in the lead. The news reports state that the makers of Aadallu Meeku Joharlu paid the talented actress more than a crore. The news reports further go on to add that the actress hiked her remuneration recently.

The gorgeous actress Rashmika Mandanna will also play the female lead in the upcoming film called Pushpa. This film will feature Allu Arjun in the lead. The news reports also add that the Stylish Star will be essaying the role of a truck driver who is associated with the smuggling of red sandalwood. The makers of Pushpa recently shared the first look poster of the film. The news reports about Pushpa state that the film will have some intense drama.

The film Pushpa is helmed by ace director Sukumar. The lead actor of Pushpa, enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The fans and followers of Allu Arjun are eagerly looking forward to seeing him share screen space with the southern beauty Rashmika Mandanna. The news reports state that the stunner will also feature as the female lead in the upcoming film called Sulthan. This film will feature Kaithi actor Karthi in the lead.

Credits :tollywood net

