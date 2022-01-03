Rashmika Mandanna gets into Monday beast mode with heavy weights in this VIDEO & it deserves your attention

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the cutest actresses of the Telugu film industry. The stunner has won the hearts of the audience with her roles in films like Geetha Govindham, Kirik Party and Dear Comrade among others. Along with being an amazing actress, Rashmika’s glowing skin and fit body are real goals.

Rashmika Mandanna enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often treats her fans with her daily routine. From workout sessions to cuddling sessions with her furry pet, everything is on Rashmika’s Instagram feed. Recently, she also shared a video of her intense Wednesday workout.

The actress posted a video of her sweating it out at her home gym by giving us all the fitness inspiration we need this week. She can be seen lifting heavy weights, clad in gym pants and a crop top. The netizens of social media are in awe watching Rashmika lift such heavy weights with so much ease.

