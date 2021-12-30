Rashmika Mandanna gets nostalgic as she celebrates 5 years of Rakshit Shetty co-starrer Kirik Party

Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna is celebrating 5 years of her debut film Kirki Party. Posting a nostalgic clip on her Instagram account, she wrote, “Where and when and how it all began for me..Always and forever spcial…#5yearsofkirikparty”. The star made her acting debut in 2016 with Kirik Party. The film became one of the highest-grossing films in Kannada of that year. In-fact her performance received a lot of praises and she even bagged award for her acting.

The romantic comedy was directed by Rishab Shetty and starred Rakshit Shetty in the lead. Produced by G. S. Guptha and Rakshit Shetty, the film also had Samyuktha Hegde, Achyuth Kumar, Aravinnd Iyer, Dhananjay Ranjan, Chandan Achar and Pramod Shetty in crucial roles. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna’s latest release, Pushpa: The Rise is making a mark with the audience. The Sukumar directorial starring Allu Arjun as the lead, also managed to do great business at the box office.