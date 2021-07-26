Rashmika Mandanna gets nostalgic as Vijay Deverakonda co starrer Dear Comrade turns 2; Shares a VIDEO

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are considered among the most bankable actors in Telugu and Tamil film industries. The actors have shared the screen space twice and won millions of hearts with their onscreen chemistry in films like Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam. Well, today as their film Dear Comrade completes 2 years of its release, Rashmika Mandanna has shared a video on Twitter with a caption, "We gave it our everything! #2YearsOfDearComrade."

Rashmika Mandanna played the role of 'Lilly' in the romantic action drama. Directed by Bharat Kamma, the Telugu film also featured Shruti Ramachandran, Charuhasan, Suhas, Anand, Tulasi, and others in significant roles. Dear Comrade's Hindi dubbed version crossed 250 Million views on YouTube, which led Rashmika earn the 'National Crush' tag, and built her fanbase in North India as well. Meanwhile, check out Rashmika's post below.

On the work front, Rashmika is all set to debut in Bollywood with 'Mission Majnu'. She also has Vikas Bahl directorial 'Goodbye' opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Pan-India film, 'Pushpa' co-starring Allu Arjun in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda will soon be seen in a pan Indian movie, Liger. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the film stars Ananya Panday in the female lead role.

