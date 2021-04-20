Rashmika Mandanna gets papped in Hyderabad as she heads for a workout session; See PHOTOS

Rashmika Mandanna has an interesting lineup of films in her kitty including two Bollywood films and a Tollywood film with Allu Arjun titled Pushpa.

Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly one of the most popular actresses of India. With her increasing number of followers on social media and her phenomenal roles in films, Rashmika is grabbing the eyeballs whenever she is headed out for anything. While recently she was spotted along with Vijay Deverakonda, she got papped today as she headed for a workout session in Hyderabad. In the photos, one can see Rashmika flashing her infectious smile while posing for photos.

In the photos, one can see Rashmika acing a workout outfit. She can be seen in a pair of black yoga pants and pink tank top. It is well known that Rashmika is someone who is cool-headed as she has always made it a point to carry her beautiful smile as her unmissable accessory.

Other than her Bollywood debut Mission Manju, she has an interesting line up of films in her kitty. She will be next seen in Pushpa with Allu Arjun. Directed by Sukumar, it is expected that more details about her joining the sets will be revealed by the makers soon. Earlier in the last month, she announced on social media that the shooting of her upcoming Kollywood film with Karthi was wrapped up. She had shared a photo with Karthi and rest of the cast and crew members. She also revealed that she will be sharing the screen space with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan for yet another Hindi film titled Goodbye.

