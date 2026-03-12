Rashmika Mandanna gives 24-hour warning for leaked audio from '8 years ago' about Rakshit Shetty breakup

Trigger Warning: This article has mentions of harassment, which could be triggering to some.

After her marriage to Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna has been living a peaceful life. But an old video allegedly featuring her mother's voice resurfaced online, causing her discomfort. Hence, the actress took to social media and dropped a statement threatening legal action against those circulating the video. Read on for more details!

Rashmika Mandanna strongly reacts to an old viral video

Minutes ago, newlywed Rashmika Mandanna strongly reacted to an old video that is now making rounds on the internet. The audio clip allegedly features her mom, Suman Mandanna, speaking about the alleged harassment Rashmika faced when she was engaged to actor Rakshit Shetty, back in 2017.

Evidently, the Animal actress has been deeply affected by the clip. Hence, she issued a strong statement, warning all media platforms, influencers, and individuals to remove the clip within 24 hours. Failure to do so will attract legal action from her team. In her note, Rashmika highlighted that it’s been eight years since a sustained campaign had started against her.

While she remained patient and silent at that time, she refuses to continue doing so as her family is involved now. Her statement mentions that the old conversation is deliberately taken out of context to create controversy. “For eight years, while the attacks were restricted to me, I chose silence. Today, while others are being drawn into this, I cannot stay silent any longer. I choose to draw a boundary,” Rashmika penned.

In the long note, the actress threatened legal actions against all involved in spreading negativity and involving people who have nothing to do with the matter. Treating it as a serious invasion of privacy and the circulation of misleading and defamatory material, she decided to take the legal route.

“You have 24 hours from the time of this statement to do so. Failing this, starting tomorrow, appropriate legal action will be initiated. This step is not taken lightly, but it has become necessary,” the Ranabaali actress concluded. For the unaware, Rashmika and Rakshit got engaged in 2017. However, they announced their break-up in 2018.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

