Rashmika Mandanna gives a fan a cool reply, who asked about her daily cigarette count

In a short span of time, Rashmika Mandanna has become a fan-favourite. She is now working across industries – Tamil, Telugu and Hindi and has an exciting line-up of projects. The actress is active on social media and then and now, answers fan queries. The actress was recently asked by a fan on Instagram, "How many cigarettes do you smoke in a day?” to which she coolly replied that she has never smoked and can’t stand those who do.

She covered a variety of topics including being asked to comment on Allu Arjun as a co-star to which she said that he was an amazing actor and a brilliant dancer and added that she thoroughly enjoyed working with him. Rashmika expressed her wish to star with Vijay in a project soon.

Her upcoming projects include Mission Majnu opposite , Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta starrer Goodbye, Pushpa and Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu with Allu Arjun and Sharwanand, respectively. Her latest release was Sulthan with Karthik which was her debut Tamil film. Making her debut with the Kannada feature, Kirik Party that released in 2016, she has become one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses in the Southern film industry and is all set to conquer Bollywood too from the looks of it! She made her Telugu debut with Chalo in 2018 and Geetha Govindam that soon followed catapulted her to more fame. She was paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the film.

